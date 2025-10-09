Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘chaos’ as new strikes hit Ukraine energy grid

Victoria Lukovenko
AFP·
3 mins to read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of creating chaos with strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid. Photo / Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of creating chaos with strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid. Photo / Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of sowing “chaos” with fresh strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid, while escalating drone attacks forced Kyiv to begin new evacuations of children from frontline villages.

Moscow, whose forces invaded Ukraine in 2022, has escalated aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities and rail systems over recent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save