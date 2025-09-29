Photo / Getty Images

Google-owned video site YouTube will pay US$24.5 million ($42.4m) to settle a lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump over the company’s 2021 decision to suspend his account in the wake of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

The agreement says that Trump has directed YouTube to contribute US$22m of the settlement to help construct the new White House ballroom. The rest of the money will go to a handful of other plaintiffs who accused YouTube of censoring them.

YouTube at the time it suspended Trump’s account did not say which of its rules he specifically broke but said it was “in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence”.

The settlement follows similar deals earlier this year with social platforms Meta and X, which also suspended or blocked Trump’s accounts after the January 6, 2021, attack, saying he had broken content rules. Meta’s settlement was US$25m, while X agreed to pay US$10m.

Trump returned to YouTube in 2023 after his account was reinstated. A spokesperson for YouTube declined to comment on the settlement.