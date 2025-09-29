Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

YouTube to pay $42.4m to settle Trump lawsuit over post-January 6 suspension

Gerrit De Vynck
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

Photo / Getty Images

Photo / Getty Images

Google-owned video site YouTube will pay US$24.5 million ($42.4m) to settle a lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump over the company’s 2021 decision to suspend his account in the wake of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

The agreement says that Trump has directed YouTube to contribute

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save