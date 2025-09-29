The settlement underscores how much social platforms have changed their approach to moderation under Trump’s second presidency.
YouTube and other companies previously banned content that claimed Trump had won the 2020 election or told people to mistrust coronavirus vaccines.
The companies largely rescinded those polices as Trump ran for election for president again.
Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and other tech leaders appeared prominently at Trump’s inauguration in January and donated millions of dollars to his inauguration fund.
YouTube chief executive Neal Mohan held a reception at the inauguration for conservative YouTubers.
The video site hosts many podcasters and influencers who political analysts credit with persuading more young men to vote for Trump last year.
Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.