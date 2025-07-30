Advertisement
YouTube ban for under-16s - Australian minister says ‘there’s not a place for predatory algorithms targeting children’

Australia will use landmark social media laws to ban children under 16 from video-streaming site YouTube. Photo /Getty Images

Australia will use landmark social media laws to ban children aged under-16 from video-streaming site YouTube, a top minister said today, citing the need to shield them from “predatory algorithms”.

“We want kids to know who they are before platforms assume who they are,” Communications Minister Anika Wells said

