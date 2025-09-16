Advertisement
Home / World

Youths take Trump Administration to court over fossil fuel push in climate rights case

Issam Ahmed
AFP·
4 mins to read

A group of young Americans is suing over US President Donald Trump’s fossil-fuel policies, claiming they violate their rights. Photo / Getty Images

Smoke-choked air that fills their lungs, floods that threaten their homes and heat strokes that strike without warning: a group of young Americans testified today that United States President Donald Trump’s fossil-fuel push is trampling their inalienable rights.

Lighthiser vs Trump is emblematic of a growing global trend of legal

