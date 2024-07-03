Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Your get-out-of-jail-free card is ready, sir - Jamelle Bouie

New York Times
By Jamelle Bouie
7 mins to read
The US Supreme Court ruled this week that former presidents, such as Donald Trump, have some immunity from prosecution. Photo / Damon Winter, The New York Times

The US Supreme Court ruled this week that former presidents, such as Donald Trump, have some immunity from prosecution. Photo / Damon Winter, The New York Times

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • The US Supreme Court ruled this week that former President Donald Trump and other presidents enjoy a significant degree of immunity for actions taken as President.
  • If re-elected, Trump could influence the ongoing prosecutions or pardon himself.
  • Marks the first time since the founding of the US that the Supreme Court has declared that former presidents may be shielded from criminal charges in any instance.

Jamelle Bouie became a New York Times Opinion columnist in 2019. Before that he was the chief political correspondent for Slate magazine. He is based in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Washington.

OPINION

In

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World