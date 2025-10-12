Advertisement
’You can’t even fathom this at all’: Tennessee communities in grief after deadly explosion

Emily Cochrane and Eduardo Medina
New York Times·
6 mins to read

A person living near the highway painted a road divider asking for prayers for the family of Accurate Energetic Systems in McEwen, Tennessee. Photo / Austin Anthony, The New York Times

Gary Moore walked into the coffee shop in downtown McEwen, Tennessee, his face worn from a long night.

He had to get out of his house, he said, where the sound of the blast at the explosives plant on Saturday (NZT) kept haunting him.

It was the first time

