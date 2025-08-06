Advertisement
A Republican Congressman faced hometown voters. It wasn’t pretty

By Annie Karni
New York Times·
8 mins to read

A protester holds signs denouncing President Donald Trump as people line up to attend a town hall meeting with Representative Mike Flood (Republican-Nebraska) in Lincoln, Nebraska, earlier this week. Many Republican members of Congress have stopped hosting town halls, saying they have been filled with Democrat activists. Photo / Terry A. Ratlzlaff, The New York Times

Representative Mike Flood, a Republican of Nebraska, was not even 30 seconds into his prepared introduction at a town hall in Lincoln when the booing and the jeering began. Then it didn’t let up for more than an hour.

“There’s been a lot of misinformation out there about the bill,”

