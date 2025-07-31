Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Cigarette-lighter cameras, paralysing pens - a look inside the spy museum’s den of secrets

By Sopan Deb
New York Times·
6 mins to read

A code sheet and a pen capable of injecting a paralysing agent are among the items on loan from the South Korean Government, which said they were seized from a North Korean spy, in the vault of the International Spy Museum in Washington. Photo / Alyssa Schukar, The New York Times

A code sheet and a pen capable of injecting a paralysing agent are among the items on loan from the South Korean Government, which said they were seized from a North Korean spy, in the vault of the International Spy Museum in Washington. Photo / Alyssa Schukar, The New York Times

To get into the International Spy Museum’s new fourth-floor vault, we bored a hole in the ceiling, lowered ourselves using a rope and put a guard to sleep with a drug-tipped dart after taking down the surveillance camera with just two keystrokes.

Okay, they just let us in.

The United

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save