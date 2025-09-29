Advertisement
Xi pushes Trump to oppose Taiwan independence in major shift

Jenny Leonard and Eric Martin
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Xi Jinping is urging the US to officially 'oppose' Taiwan independence, a significant diplomatic demand. Photo / Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping is renewing a push for the US to change a decades-old phrase describing its stance on Taiwan independence, a concession that would be a major diplomatic win for Beijing.

China has asked the Trump administration to officially declare that it “opposes” Taiwan independence, according to a

