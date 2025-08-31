Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Xi hosts SCO summit with Russia, India in Tianjin amid global tensions

By Isabel Kua
AFP·
4 mins to read

Flags fly outside the Meijiang Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin on August 31, 2025. Photo / Wang Zhao, AFP

Flags fly outside the Meijiang Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin on August 31, 2025. Photo / Wang Zhao, AFP

President Xi Jinping gathered the leaders of Russia and India among dignitaries from around 20 Eurasian countries on Sunday for a showpiece summit aimed at putting China front and centre of regional relations.

The Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit is being held in the northern port city of Tianjin until Monday,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save