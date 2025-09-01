Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Xi and Putin round on West at regional summit in China

By Isabel Kua
AFP·
4 mins to read

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks with China's President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. Photo / Vladimir Smirnov, Pool, AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks with China's President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. Photo / Vladimir Smirnov, Pool, AFP

Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have taken turns to swipe at the West during a gathering of Eurasian leaders aimed at putting Beijing front and centre of regional relations.

The Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) touts itself as a non-Western style of collaboration between 10 countries in the region and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save