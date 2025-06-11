There is likely to be a battle over the legal ownership of the wreckage of the Spanish galleon San Jose.
For centuries, a treasure trove of gold, silver and emeralds was lost beneath the waves of the Caribbean.
But now researchers believe they have identified the “holy grail of shipwrecks”.
The rich treasures of the Spanish galleon San Jose appeared to have been gone forever after it was sunk bythe Royal Navy in 1708.
A squadron commanded by Charles Wager, who would go on to serve as the First Lord of the Admiralty, intercepted the treasure fleet near Baru Island, off Cartagena, Colombia, and attacked, detonating its powder magazines and sending it to the seabed.
The treasure was being transported from Peru to Spain to fund the War of the Spanish Succession against Britain and its allies.
Using underwater drones, they photographed cargo scattered on and around the wreckage. Analysis of the images found silver coins, minted in 1707 with the hallmarks of the mint at Lima, Peru, among the debris.
Other finds included Chinese porcelain from the Kangxi period (1662-1722) and inscriptions on cannons that dated to 1665.
These finds suggest the wreckage is of a ship that sank in the early 18th century.
“This body of evidence substantiates the identification of the wreck as the San Jose Galleon, a hypothesis that has been put forward since its initial discovery in 2015,” the academics said.
“The finding of cobs created in 1707 at the Lima Mint points to a vessel navigating the Tierra Firme route in the early 18th century. The San Jose Galleon is the only ship that matches these characteristics.
“This find presents a rare opportunity to explore an underwater archaeological site and deepen our understanding of colonial maritime trade and routes.”
The analysis will likely deepen a battle over the legal ownership of the wreckage.
Claims have been made by Colombia, Spain, Peru, indigenous communities in the area, descendants of miners who dug up the treasure, and Glocca Morra, the treasure-hunting firm, which says it found the wreck as far back as 1981.
Glocca Morra’s new owners, Sea Search Armada, insist that the galleon was found within a mile or two of the co-ordinates of its 1981 discovery.
The company, which is claiming almost $18b, is also challenging a 2020 law that deemed everything on the ship was Colombian Government property.