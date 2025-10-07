Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Wreck of Shackleton’s Endurance tied to ship’s structure rather than an overwhelming ice floe

Sara Novak
New York Times·
4 mins to read

Ernest Shackleton's ship, the Endurance, caught in the ice of the Weddell Sea, where it eventually sank in 1915. Photo / Getty Images

Ernest Shackleton's ship, the Endurance, caught in the ice of the Weddell Sea, where it eventually sank in 1915. Photo / Getty Images

On October 27, 1915, after being caught and crushed by packed ice for nine months in the Weddell Sea off Antarctica, Ernest Shackleton and his crew abandoned the Endurance and their quest to traverse the frozen continent by land.

The doomed ship drifted atop the ice for three more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save