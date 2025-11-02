The cafe in Dubai planned to serve 'around 400 cups' of the expensive beverage at the weekend. Photo / 123rf

World’s most expensive coffee goes on sale in Dubai for $1712 a cup

A cafe in Dubai is offering the world’s most expensive coffee, brewed from Panamanian beans sold at a premium price.

The wealthy emirate is known for its extravagant ventures including an enormous mall with an indoor ski area, the world’s tallest building and an artificial island dotted with five-star hotels.

“We felt Dubai was the perfect place for our investment,” said Serkan Sagsoz, co-founder of the Julith cafe with the pricey offering.

Located in an industrial neighbourhood that has become a hotspot for coffee lovers, Julith planned to serve “around 400 cups” of the precious beverage at the weekend.

For a price tag of 3600 dirhams ($1712), the brew offers an experience of floral and fruity flavours reminiscent of tea.