World’s most expensive coffee goes on sale in Dubai for $1712 a cup

Maha Loubaris
AFP·
2 mins to read

The cafe in Dubai planned to serve 'around 400 cups' of the expensive beverage at the weekend. Photo / 123rf

A cafe in Dubai is offering the world’s most expensive coffee, brewed from Panamanian beans sold at a premium price.

The wealthy emirate is known for its extravagant ventures including an enormous mall with an indoor ski area, the world’s tallest building and an artificial island dotted with five-star hotels.

