The A23a iceberg in the waters of the Southern Ocean off Antarctica on January 14. Photo / AFP
The world’s largest iceberg, A23a, is grounded 73 kilometres from South Georgia island, potentially sparing local wildlife.
If it remains grounded, it may boost food availability for penguins and seals.
Ice shelves have lost 6000 billion tonnes since 2000, with climate change accelerating ice loss.
The world’s biggest iceberg appears to have run aground roughly 70km from a remote Antarctic island, potentially sparing the crucial wildlife haven from being hit, a research organisation said on Tuesday.
The colossal iceberg A23a – which is more than twice the size of Greater London and weighs nearly one trillion tonnes – has been drifting north from Antarctica towards South Georgia island since 2020.
This had raised fears it could collide with the island or run aground in shallower water near it, potentially disrupting the ability of penguins and seals to feed their young.
However, the gigantic wall of ice has been stuck 73km from the island since March 1, according to a statement from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS).
“If the iceberg stays grounded, we don’t expect it to significantly affect the local wildlife,” BAS oceanographer Andrew Meijers said.
“In the last few decades, the many icebergs that end up taking this route through the Southern Ocean soon break up, disperse and melt,” added Meijers, who encountered A23a in late 2023 and has tracked its fate via satellite ever since.
Satellite images analysed by AFP showed that the closest edge of the roughly 3300-square-kilometre iceberg had stopped more than 70km from the island in late February.
It remains unclear whether the iceberg is stuck for good.
Such huge icebergs are a “completely normal part of the lifecycle” of the Antarctic ice sheets, Meijers emphasised.
But ice shelves have lost 6000 billion tonnes of mass since 2000, which is matched by accelerating ice loss attributed to climate change, he added.
Researchers warned last month that a rise in the planet’s average temperature to between 1.5 and 2.0 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels could melt enough frozen water to lift oceans by a dozen metres – and beyond the point of no return.
Last year – which smashed previous heat records as the world was battered by fires, floods and storms – was the first calendar year above 1.5C.