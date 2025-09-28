World’s highest bridge opens in China’s Guizhou after three years of work

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge opened to traffic on September 28. Photo / AFP

The world’s highest bridge opened to traffic in China on Sunday, state media said, capping an engineering feat three years in the making and snatching the record from another bridge in the same province.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge towers 625m above a river and vast gorge in the country’s rugged southern province of Guizhou, also home to the 565m Beipanjiang Bridge that is now the world’s second highest.

Live drone footage broadcast by state media on Sunday showed vehicles traversing the immense structure, its blue support towers partially engulfed in clouds.

Crowds of onlookers, including project engineers and local officials, gathered on the bridge for a ceremony to mark the occasion, several expressing their pride and excitement in live interviews to state media.

“The opening of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge reduces travel time between the two sides from two hours to two minutes,” Zhang Yin, head of the provincial transport department, said at a press conference Wednesday.