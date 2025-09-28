Its opening makes “enormous improvements to regional transportation conditions and (injects) new impetus into regional economic and social development”, she said.
China has invested heavily in major infrastructure projects in recent decades, a period of rapid economic growth and urbanisation in the country.
The hilly province of Guizhou, in particular, is crisscrossed by thousands of bridges – which now include the world’s two highest.
State news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday that nearly half of the world’s 100 highest bridges are located in the province.
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge took more than three years to complete, Xinhua reported. Its 1420m main span makes it the “world’s largest-span bridge built in a mountainous area”.
Apart from the world’s highest bridge, the tallest – measured in terms of the height of its own structure, rather than the distance to the ground – remains France’s Millau viaduct at 343m.
– Agence France-Presse