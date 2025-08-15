Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

World’s first humanoid robot games begin in China

AFP
3 mins to read

Winner of the dance event from Beijing Dance Academy and Hubei Optics Valley Dongzhi celebrates during the award ceremony at the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing on August 15, 2025. Photo / Adek Berry, AFP

Winner of the dance event from Beijing Dance Academy and Hubei Optics Valley Dongzhi celebrates during the award ceremony at the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing on August 15, 2025. Photo / Adek Berry, AFP

The world’s first-ever humanoid robot games began on Friday in Beijing, with over 500 androids alternating between jerky tumbles and glimpses of real power as they compete in events from the 100m hurdles to kung fu.

Hundreds of robotics teams from 16 countries are going for gold at the Chinese

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save