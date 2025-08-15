At one of the first events on Friday morning, five-a-side football, 10 robots the size of 7-year-olds shuffled around the pitch, often getting stuck in a scrum or falling over en masse.

However, in a 1500m race, domestic champion Unitree’s humanoids stomped along the track at an impressive clip, easily outpacing their rivals.

The fastest robot AFP witnessed finished in 6:29:37, a far cry from the human men’s world record of 3:26:00.

One mechanical racer barrelled straight into a human operator. The robot remained standing, while the human was knocked flat, though did not appear to be injured.

‘National strategy’

Robot competitions have been held for decades, but the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games is the first to focus specifically on robots that resemble human bodies, organisers said.

The Chinese Government has poured support into robotics, hoping to lead the industry.

Beijing has put humanoids in the “centre of their national strategy”, the International Federation of Robotics wrote in a paper on Thursday.

“The government wants to showcase its competence and global competitiveness in this field of technology,” it added.

Authorities are working to raise awareness of the sector across society.

Cui Han, accompanying her 10-year-old, told AFP that her son’s school had organised and paid for the trip to the Games.

“I hope it will encourage him to learn more about these new technologies,” she said.

In March, China announced plans for a one-trillion-yuan fund to support technology start-ups, including those in robotics and AI.

The country is already the world’s largest market for industrial robots, official statistics show, and in April, Beijing held what organisers dubbed the world’s first humanoid robot half-marathon.

Chen, the spectator, told AFP he was about to begin studying automation at university.

“Coming here can cultivate my passion for this field,” he said. “My favourite is the boxing, because ... it requires a lot of agility and I can really see how the robots have improved from before.”

Meanwhile, at the kung fu competition area, a pint-sized robot resembling one from the popular Transformer series attempted to execute a move, but fell flat on its front.

It spun around on the floor as it struggled to get back up, the crowd happily cheering.

-Agence France-Presse