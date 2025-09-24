The WHO added that the exact cause of autism has not been established and that “it is understood there are multiple factors that can be involved”.

“Extensive research has been undertaken over the past decade, including large-scale studies, looking into links between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism,” the organisation said. “At this time, no consistent association has been established.”

Yesterday, Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency released a statement confirming that taking acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol, during pregnancy “remains safe and there is no evidence it causes autism in children”.

Alison Cave, chief safety officer at the MHRA, advised expectant mothers to continue following existing guidance from the National Health Service and to consult their doctors if they have any questions about medication during pregnancy.

“Untreated pain and fever can pose risks to the unborn baby, so it is important to manage these symptoms with the recommended treatment,” she wrote.

Wes Streeting, Britain’s Health Secretary, had harsher words for Trump’s new health advice, telling the broadcaster ITV that Britons should not “pay any attention whatsoever to what Trump says about medicine”.

He added: “I trust doctors over President Trump, frankly, on this. I’ve just got to be really clear about this: There is no evidence to link the use of paracetamol by pregnant women to autism in their children. None.”

Trump made the announcement after a study funded by the National Institutes of Health was published last month that reviewed 46 epidemiological studies and found 27 reported links between use of the medication during pregnancy and an increased risk of autism or ADHD in their children, while nine showed no link and four indicated protective effects.

The findings do not provide a causal link, according to researcher Diddier Prada of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, who led the study.

“We show that acetaminophen is associated with a higher risk but not causing it. Those are very different things,” he said in an interview with the Washington Post this month.

Other global health organisations criticising Trump’s guidance include Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration and the European Medicines Agency, which said in a statement that there is no new evidence that would require changes to its guidance on using the pain reliever during pregnancy.

“Paracetamol remains an important option to treat pain or fever in pregnant women,” EMA Chief Medical Officer Steffen Thirstrup said.

“Our advice is based on a rigorous assessment of the available scientific data and we have found no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children.”

Nearly 62 million people have autism spectrum disorder, according to the WHO, which added that the global community needs to “do more to understand the causes of autism and how best to care for and support the needs of autistic people and their families”.

The agency said it is committed to advancing that goal, but it also weighed in on debunked claims from Kennedy and others that autism is linked to vaccines, saying “a robust, extensive evidence base exists showing childhood vaccines do not cause autism”.

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.