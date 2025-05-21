The detection of bird flu in a single poultry farm in southern Brazil is reverberating around the world, cutting supplies to voracious consumers from China to Europe.
Shipments to top destinations, which also include Mexico and South Korea, have been suspended as the world’s largest chicken exporter seeks to stop the deadly H5N1 strain from spreading. The bans have so far shut down markets accounting for more than US$4 billion a year in export revenues, or 40% of the total, according to government data.
Brazil can’t easily be replaced. It supplies more than one-third of the global export market, and its longstanding status as a nation free from bird flu had so far given local producers an edge against competitors including the US in the past few years.
“When you take the biggest global supplier away from a few large importers, you put them in a position of vulnerability,” said Joao Otavio Figueiredo, an analyst at consulting firm Datagro. Buyers that halted purchases from Brazil could soon see higher prices, he said.
Chicken demand has been growing globally as consumers seek cheaper alternatives to pricey beef. That’s boosted profits for companies such as BRF SA and JBS SA in Brazil, as well as Tyson Foods Inc in the US. Consumers are expected to eat a record amount of chicken this year, the US Department of Agriculture forecasts.