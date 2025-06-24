They also said that Israel had not provided evidence that Hamas had systematically diverted aid.

“This pause marked a devastating moment in our response, cutting off a vital source of daily nourishment for families already facing extreme hardship,” World Central Kitchen said in its statement, adding that it had prepared and served more than 133 million meals in Gaza since October 2023.

Last year, the group halted operations for nearly a month after Israel hit a convoy and killed seven of its workers, a strike that prompted widespread international condemnation.

The Israeli military said that a number of failures, including a breakdown in communications and violations of the military’s rules of engagement, had led to the attacks, and it dismissed two officers.

Many families in Gaza have relied heavily on charities such as World Central Kitchen for meals as staple foods have become scarce and fuel for cooking has become nearly impossible to obtain.

But much of the wider aid infrastructure in Gaza remains non-operational since Israel began to allow some supplies to be delivered in mid-May, mostly under a new distribution system run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

The beginning of the Israeli and United States-backed system has been chaotic, with scores of Palestinians killed as they tried to get food packages.

“Far too many people have died while trying to access the trickle of food aid coming in,” the UN World Food Programme said in a statement this past week.

“Only a massive scale-up in food distributions can stabilise the situation, calm anxieties, and rebuild the trust within communities that more food is coming.”

Abdel Nasser al-Ajrami, the head of the Gaza bakers’ union, said the UN-supported kitchens across the territory remained out of service.

“We are unable to operate the bakeries because people are too desperate, making it nearly impossible to manage the constant chaos,” he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Written by: Rawan Sheikh Ahmad

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES