Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

World Bank cuts growth forecast on trade tumult

By Beiyi Seow
AFP·
3 mins to read

The World Bank has slashed its 2025 global growth forecast, citing trade tensions and resulting policy uncertainty. Photo / Eric Baradat, AFP

The World Bank has slashed its 2025 global growth forecast, citing trade tensions and resulting policy uncertainty. Photo / Eric Baradat, AFP

The World Bank slashed its 2025 global growth forecast Tuesday, citing trade tensions and resulting policy uncertainty, as US President Donald Trump’s wide-ranging tariffs strained ties and weighed on economic outlooks.

The bank lowered its projection for global GDP growth to 2.3% in its latest economic prospects report, down from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World