Workers on forced leave not guaranteed back pay after US shutdown, budget office claims

Jacob Bogage
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on Monday. The White House budget office argued that furloughed federal employees are not eligible for back pay after the shutdown. Photo / Allison Robbert, for The Washington Pos

Furloughed federal workers are not entitled to automatic back pay after the United States Government shutdown ends, the Trump Administration’s budget office claimed in a new draft memo obtained by the Washington Post, ratcheting up tensions over the week-long closure.

The top lawyer at the White House Office of

