Niall Thubron jammed his keyboard to maintain the pretence he was busy working from home. Photo / Metro

Niall Thubron jammed his keyboard to maintain the pretence he was busy working from home. Photo / Metro

A Durham police officer has been found guilty of misconduct after he jammed a character on his keyboard so he would appear busy at work.

On several occasions between December 3 and January 13, Detective Constable Niall Thubron allegedly fixed a character of his keyboard so he would appear to be typing, the Sun reports.

One key on his keyboard was being held down for a whopping 45 hours, more than half the 85 hours he was contracted to work.

Thubron had been trusted to work at home two days of the week as he worked on organised crime cases for the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit.

A September 29 hearing date was set after his dishonesty was discovered by a counter-corruption audit.