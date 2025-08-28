Advertisement
Women’s Rugby World Cup: Breast cancer survivor Raquel Kochhann’s journey

By Neil Squires
Daily Telegraph UK·
7 mins to read

Raquel Kochhann's has endured a cancer battle on her journey to the Rugby World Cup with Brazil. Photo / Getty Images

“Raquel, I think without your breasts you’re going to be faster.”

For Raquel Kochhann, Brazil’s first five and triple Olympian, that arresting dressing-room comment was exactly what she needed.

She had just informed her teammates about her cancer diagnosis as well as the double mastectomy and chemotherapy treatment that awaited

