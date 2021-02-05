Women kept as sex slaves in Brisbane homes, given stupefying drugs: Cops

Queensland Police have charged a Mount Gravatt East man and woman with unlawful prostitution and servitude offences. Photo / Zizi Averill, NRM

Four young Queensland women were allegedly subjected to sexual servitude, stupefying drugs and branding tattoos in a Brisbane home, and police are now investigating whether there are more victims.

A Mount Gravatt East man and woman were charged after police allegedly found drugs and "evidence to support sexual servitude and organised prostitution offences" during two separate search warrants on Thursday.

Police allege they also located secret audio recordings made of male clients and the victims engaged in sexual acts.

It will be alleged the 35-year-old man was keeping "a number" of women aged between 17 and 24 who were subjected to servitude and unlawful prostitution.

Four women were found at one of the addresses.

Police will allege in court the women were given "stupefying" drugs, were subjected to controlled living, financial and work conditions, and had also been tattooed as "being his property."

Detective Inspector Juliet Hancock said the Prostitution Enforcement Taskforce had received a tip off late last year.

"This investigation is still ongoing," she said.

Hancock said police were investigating whether there were any more alleged victims and encouraged anyone with further information to come forward.

The man was charged with ten offences in total, including conducting a business involving servitude, conducting a business of unlawful prostitution, possession of dangerous drugs and utensils and making recordings in breach of privacy.

The woman will face court on two charges, including conducting a business of unlawful prostitution and contravening an order under the Queensland Criminal Code.

The pair were remanded in custody and were expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.