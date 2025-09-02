The inquest into Fraser’s death heard that she was born in Kent, England, before moving to Wales with her husband and three children in 2003.

She worked in care homes before transitioning into being a cleaner in 2021.

Police were alerted hours before her death to a man matching Harris’ description, causing damage to a vehicle and property in Neyland, Pembrokeshire, Wales.

Despite searching for him in the area police were unable to find him.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Hughes said that later in the morning, police received a call from a man who was threatened by another man nearby who “thrust a knife” toward the open window of his car and said: “You’re going to die”.

Firearms officers were then sent to carry out checks for the knifeman when, as they arrived on the street, Harris came out of Fraser’s home.

Hughes said that Harris came outside with his hands up and said he needed to go to jail before putting his hands behind his back.

Harris then told officers: “I killed a Nazi. I’ve just killed a Nazi in there”.

When Harris was arrested, he replied: “Guilty as charged”, The Sun reported.

Arresting officer Simon Hayward said that the killer, who had a history of mental illness, told police he left “exhibits” in the house.

An earlier inquest heard that Harris told officers he had intended to take his own life during a police interview on May 5.

He decided against it because “I thought no, I’ve got to reveal all this first”.