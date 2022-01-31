Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a woman was found dead on Sunday. Photo / NSW Police

A man has been arrested after a woman's dead body was found in a bathroom at a unit in Sydney's west following reports of a domestic dispute.

The woman was found dead in a bathtub full of acid at her unit on Pennant Hills Rd at North Parramatta around 4.30pm on Sunday after her family called police concerned about her welfare.

Police released an image of the man and the truck he was believed to have been driving after his partner was allegedly found dead in their unit.

The 20-year-old presented himself to Bankstown Police Station where he was placed under arrest, but no charges have been laid.

The Mitsubishi Fuso tipper truck with NSW registration MAKKAC is believed to be "registered to a business known to the man".

The truck was seized in Greenacre on Monday and will undergo forensic examination.

Superintendent Julie Boon said officers forced entry to the unit where they found the woman's body in the bathroom.

"I can confirm there were chemicals found inside the bathroom of the unit," she said on Monday.

Police look through bins for evidence at the apartment block where a woman's body was found dead inside a unit in North Parramatta. Photo / NCA NewsWire

Superintendent Boon said the investigation was still in its early stages, with police canvassing neighbours and nearby witnesses.

Police have been treating the death as suspicious and formed Strike Force Jenola to investigate with detectives from Parramatta PAC and the State Crime Command's homicide squad.

Earlier on Monday, police released an image and description of the man they were searching for.

The apartment block where a woman's body was found inside a bathtub full of acid. Photo / NCA NewsWire

Superintendent Boon confirmed the man was in a "domestic relationship" with the woman, but no children were inside the home.

The scene was "very challenging" for arriving police, who retreated and called Hazmat officers to assess the chemicals found in the bathroom.

The woman's body was removed from the unit around midnight.

Police surrounded the unit block throughout Monday, with both uniformed and plainclothes officers going in and out of the building.

Toiletries can be seen from the window of the bathroom as police grouped together on the street.

Images show the brick building roped off by police tape as investigators work to examine evidence from the unit.

Forensic officers can be seen taking crime scene samples from a young cat which was taken out of the apartment and cleaned.

Police rifled through bins for evidence and took photos as they pieced together what happened to the woman.

Superintendent Boon is urging anyone who was in the vicinity of Pennant Hills Rd or the unit on Sunday who heard anything out of the ordinary to contact police.

"Our second appeal is to anyone who sees the man whose image has been released is to report that to police or if they know the man to encourage him to come forward so he can assist us with our inquiries," she said.

Locals have reported hearing screaming in the hours before police arrived on the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death are continuing.