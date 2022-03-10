Stanley Obi, who has been identified as the man injured in the Thursday morning fire at New Beith. Photo / Supplied

Stanley Obi, who has been identified as the man injured in the Thursday morning fire at New Beith. Photo / Supplied

A woman who died in a house fire after setting her ex-partner alight left a chilling message on social media in the weeks before the blaze.

The woman is dead, a man is in a critical condition and three young children have been taken to hospital after a shocking fire in Brisbane's south that police are investigating as a suspected domestic violence incident.

Queensland Police said a 31-year-old woman – understood to be Sarah Mudge – died on Thursday after allegedly breaking into the home of her former partner Stanley Obi and lighting him on fire.

Sarah Mudge and Stanley Obi had previously been in a relationship. Photo / Facebook

Just weeks before the incident, Mudge posted a chilling message on Facebook under the heading "Relationship Rules".

"She's not toxic bro," she wrote.

"You made her like that. Now you think she is crazy.

"Your decisions reflect her actions. Check yourself."

While the investigation is in its early stages, police say Mudge doused Obi in a flammable substance, before setting him alight in his bedroom in the early hours of the morning.

Mudge's own body was later discovered in the fire-destroyed New Beith house.

Obi is said to have suffered severe burns to 90 per cent of his body and on Thursday afternoon remained in a critical condition in Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

A 30-year-old woman, understood to be Obi's new partner, was also being treated for suspected airway burns, while police said three children aged 5, 3 and 2 managed to escape the home and had been taken to hospital for observation.

Police on Thursday were waiting to speak with Obi's new partner, while the children were expected to be interviewed by the Child Protection and Investigation Unit.

The unstable nature of the charred home was hindering the investigation of the crime scene.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Obi is a registered nurse and has worked as a care manager at retirement home operator Aveo for the past two years.

He had been living at the New Beith home for about six months.

Police confirmed the incident was being investigated as a potential domestic violence crime.

Brisbane police are investigating the fire. Photo / Supplied

Superintendent Mark White said police had previous contact with Obi and his ex-partner in relation to domestic violence incidents – including cross-applications – though this had been outside the Logan area.

The Superintendent also said he understood proceedings had been underway between Obi and his ex-partner relating to the custody of the children.

"Police have had contact with the male victim and ex-partner in relation to domestic violence incidents and that will form part of our investigations," Superintendent White said.

"We do believe there were proceedings that had been progressing around the custody of the children.

Sarah Mudge, the ex-partner of Stanley Obi, has been identified as the woman killed in a house fire. Photo / Supplied

"There wasn't specific concerns around specific threats. There were, in one instance, some cross applications … and they were made privately."

A coronial investigation will be conducted into the incident.

