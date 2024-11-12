In a statement, police said the pair met at a nightclub in Budapest before going to his rented apartment. LTM reportedly admitted to killing Michalski but claimed it had been an accident.

He then cleaned up his apartment and put Michalski’s body in a suitcase.

Police said he then rented a car and drove 150km to Lake Balaton, ending at a wooded area near the town of Szigliget to dispose of her body.

He was identified through CCTV after Michalski was reported missing on November 5 and then was detained and confessed to his crime, later taking police to the woodland.

Photographs released by police showed a suitcase, a range of cleaning products, and a small handbag next to a credit card with Michalski’s name.

The body was dumped near the lake. Photo / Hungarian Police

Video supplied by police shows a handcuffed man leading officers through the woods.

Police also provided a list of search terms used by LTM after he killed Michalski, including:

“What does a dead body smell like after it decomposes?

“Removing rotting meat smell”, “Budapest webcams” and “How reliable is the police in Budapest?”.

He also searched for “appearance of wild boar in the settlements along the Lake Balaton” and “do pigs really eat dead bodies?”, police said.

A suitcase recovered by the police. Photo / Hungarian Police

Friends said online that Michalski “will forever be remembered as a beautiful and compassionate young woman” and her father paid tribute to his daughter at a public vigil in Budapest after travelling to the Hungarian capital.

He had travelled to the city with the young woman’s mother to join in the search before LTM made his confession, which they learned of while still in transit.

“There was no reason for this to happen,” he said. “I’m still trying to wrap my arms around what happened ... I don’t know that I ever will,” he told AP.

He said the city was her “happy place”.

“The history, she just loved it and she was just so relaxed here,” he said. “This was her city.”