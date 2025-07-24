A woman found dead in a creek on Queensland's Gold Coast is the fourth death in the region within a few days. Photo / Getty Images

Woman’s body found in Gold Coast creek is region’s fourth death in days

A woman found dead in a creek on Queensland's Gold Coast is the fourth death in the region within a few days. Photo / Getty Images

A woman’s body has been found floating in a popular creek on the Gold Coast.

She is the fourth person to be found dead within the past several days in the region, south of Brisbane.

Her body was found at Currumbin Creek, near Whitsunday Drive, yesterday afternoon.

She has not yet been formally identified, police say.

A Currumbin Waters resident said a neighbour found the body, telling the Gold Coast Bulletin that the woman was fully dressed and wearing a small “child-size” vest that needed to be tied at the front with rope.