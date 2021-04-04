Woman's body found in charity bin after 'misadventure' on Australia's Gold Coast

The woman's body was discovered at the rear of Stocklands Burleigh Heads at 7am on Monday. Photo / Supplied

The woman's body was discovered at the rear of Stocklands Burleigh Heads at 7am on Monday. Photo / Supplied

A woman whose body was found inside a charity bin outside a Gold Coast shopping centre died of 'misadventure' after becoming stuck, police say.

A member of the public made the grisly discovery at the rear of Stocklands Burleigh Heads at 7am on Monday.

Police immediately established a crime scene and just two hours later said the woman's death had been caused by "misadventure" and was not being treated as suspicious.

The woman, who was aged in her 30s, is believed to have become stuck while inside the bin. Police are working to identify her.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service personnel are on Tuesday morning working to cut the bin open.

There’s a heavy police presence behind the West Burleigh shopping centre where a woman’s body was found in a charity bin. Paramedics were also called but there was nothing they could do. @sunriseon7 pic.twitter.com/Vuh1txWmgW — Bianca Stone (@Bianca_Stone) April 4, 2021

A police spokesman said a report would be prepared for the coroner.

Paramedics were also called to the scene but there was nothing they could do.