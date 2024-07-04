Woman who delivered illegal, fatal breast job in Sydney jailed

Huang was taken to hospital but was ultimately declared brain dead and her life support was turned off.
Shao sat stoically throughout Thursday’s court hearing but cried quietly when Judge Timothy Gartelmann sentenced her to six years and nine months in jail, with a three-year, six-month non-parole period.
Judge Gartelmann found the evidence presented at trial showed she did not know the appropriate amount of lidocaine to inject into a patient, nor the signs of when a person is overdosing on the local anaesthetic.
Expert toxicologists throughout the trial each found she injected Huang with around 10 times the safe amount of lidocaine when compared with her body weight.