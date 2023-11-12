It is first fatality blamed on the elk in Arizona’s history. Photo / iStock

An Arizona woman has been trampled to death by an elk in the first fatality blamed on the species in the US state’s history.

The victim, who has not been named, was discovered by her husband at their home in the Hualapai Mountains.

She was found sprawled “on the ground in the backyard with injuries consistent with being trampled by an elk,” the authorities said.

A spilled bucket of corn, from which it is thought she was feeding the animal, was found close to her on October 26.

She was rushed to hospital and placed in a medical coma due to the seriousness of her injuries but died on November 2.

Humans should not feed wild animals under any circumstances, the Arizona Game and Fish Department warned, as it confirmed the tragedy.

Warning residents to stay away

Officers have gone door to door in the area warning residents to stay away from the elk.

“This is believed to be the first fatal elk attack in Arizona,” the department said.

“There have been five reported elk attacks in the state during the past five years. Feeding is one of the main sources of conflict between humans and wildlife.

“Feeding puts at risk the person doing the feeding, their neighbours, and the wildlife itself. Please do not feed wildlife,” the department warned.

Elks have attacked humans before in Arizona but never killed anyone.

In 2015, an elk menaced a family in order to steal their picnic lunch. And in 2021, a woman survived a serious head injury after a hungry elk turned violent.