The woman is thought to have been bitten by a bull shark.

The woman is thought to have been bitten by a bull shark.

A woman was seriously injured in a shark attack while swimming in Sydney’s east.

The woman, who is in her late 20s, was bitten on the right leg by a suspected bull shark in Elizabeth Bay on Monday night.

Paramedics were called to Billyard Ave about 7.45pm to help the woman, who had managed to swim to a jetty after the attack, a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.

A vet who was nearby administered first aid on the injured woman, who had severe blood loss from injuries to her lower leg, and she was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical condition.