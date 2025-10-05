Advertisement
Woman is shot in Chicago; Illinois Governor warns 300 troops being activated against his wishes

Kim Bellware, Tim Craig, Joshua Lott, Gaya Gupta
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

A woman argues with a federal agent yesterday in Chicago after she said her son was arrested. Photo / Joshua Lott, The Washington Post

Tensions over the Trump Administration’s immigration crackdown in Chicago significantly escalated yesterday as angry residents faced off against heavily armed federal agents, resulting in the shooting of a woman and warnings from Governor JB Pritzker that 300 National Guard troops are being activated against his wishes.

A woman was

