Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Woman helps police inquiry after newborn found in Perth storm drain

By Andrew Hedgman
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

A woman is assisting police after a newborn baby boy was found in a Perth storm drain. Photo / 9News

A woman is assisting police after a newborn baby boy was found in a Perth storm drain. Photo / 9News

A woman in her 30s is assisting police in Australia with their investigation after the body of a newborn baby boy was discovered in a storm drain in Perth’s northern suburbs.

A police spokeswoman said the woman was receiving “appropriate care and support”.

“Given the sensitivities, we will be making

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save