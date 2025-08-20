Detectives believe the infant was placed in the drain only days earlier and had been urgently seeking the child’s mother.

The circumstances surrounding the baby’s death remain under investigation, with forensic tests completed and analysis ongoing.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Cleal said the baby had been placed in the drain “in recent days”.

“There is no evidence to suggest that the little boy was washed through the drain. What we believe is that the baby was placed in that drain,” Cleal said.

It remains unclear if the infant had already died before being placed there.

Detectives believe the baby was placed in the drain recently; investigations are ongoing. Photo / 9News

WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch described the case as “an unimaginable situation” and said detectives have been working around the clock, reviewing CCTV, forensic evidence, witness accounts, and calls to Crime Stoppers.

“Our thoughts go out to the mother, not only are there concerns about the mother’s health, but also the mental health and families surrounding the mother,” Commissioner Blanch said.

“That’s why Steve actually called out for the mother to come forward, because I think health is the first thing that we all think of in this situation, as tragic as it is for that baby boy.”

He said that CCTV has provided detectives with “some leads”.

“As always, with Crime Stoppers and people ringing up, there are lots of things that people have seen,” he said.

“The job now is to sift through which ones may be relevant and which ones may not. They will follow everything down, so my message continues to be to our community, even if it doesn’t seem relevant, if you’re in the area, just ring up Crime Stoppers and tell us what you saw.”

“If you’re in the area, just ring up Crime Stoppers and tell us what you saw,” he said.