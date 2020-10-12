Woman goes into labour during bar exam, gives birth, finishes the exam

A Chicago lawyer graduate sat down to take her bar exam, went into labour, gave birth and then finished her exam.

Loyola University graduate Brianna Hill was meant to take the bar exam - the final test towards becoming a lawyer - in July but the pandemic led to the postponement of the exam until October.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, Hill had to sit the bar exam remotely from home, nearing the end of her pregnancy.

On Monday last week, she told local media she felt "ready to go" and "confident" about her exam when she sat at her desk.

Minutes later, she went into labour.

During a break in the exam, she called her husband and her midwife and then kept answering the questions.

"I cleaned myself up, called my husband and the test kept going," she told NBC5 in Chicago.

She completed the first part of the exam and went to hospital, where she gave birth to a heathy baby boy, Cassius Phillip.

Brianna Hill gave birth in between sitting her two-day exam. Photo / Supplied

However, the bar exam was a two-day exam so, the following day, still in hospital, Hill sat the second part of the test, determined to become a lawyer.

"I woke up and they set up a spare room for me," she said. "They put a 'Do not enter' sign on there."

She called the experience "definitely a little crazy" and is looking forward to early December, when she'll find out whether she passed the exam.