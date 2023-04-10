A woman was filmed giving birth on a public footpath. Photo / Twitter/ppv_tahoe

Warning: Article contains confronting images

Confronting footage has surfaced showing a woman appearing to give birth on a public footpath as onlookers watched.

The woman and crying infant were filmed by a bystander in San Francisco last week, the San Francisco Standard reported.

The video, which has circulated on social media, showed the woman laying on her side with her pants partially down.

Her baby was shown laying on the path crying.

A woman was filmed giving birth on a public footpath. Photo / Twitter/ppv_tahoe

A man knelt at the woman’s side was heard telling her, “you’re going to be OK. Just relax, OK?”, and assuring her an ambulance was on its way.

The woman was then seen sitting up to scoop the baby into her arms.

The city’s fire department confirmed a woman had given birth to a child in public view (local time), however, it could not be confirmed if it was the woman in the video.

The mum and baby referenced by the fire department were taken to the hospital in stable conditions, according to the publication.

A witness claimed the birth unfolded just a two-minute walk from the city’s popular Union Square.

According to a tweet of the video, the same witness claimed to see the woman taking illegal drugs prior to the birth.

Bystanders filmed as the birth took place. Photo / Twitter/ppv_tahoe

While it is not known whether or not the new mum was affected by drugs at the time, the “heartbreaking” situation has sparked an outpouring of distress and sympathy from social media users who were moved by the shocking video.

“This makes me incredibly sad. We as a species need to show more humanity and kindness towards each other. We can do better,” one Twitter user posted in response.

“There is no humanity. It has to change,” another wrote.

“Poor little baby, I hope both mum and child got the help they needed,” a third said.



