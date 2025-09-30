The luxury Airbnb where two bodies were found yesterday. Photo/Airbnb

CCTV footage, obtained by Channel 7, shows Wilkes taking out the bins the day before the shocking incident.

The mother and daughter were staying at the four-bedroom home, which has been an Airbnb since at least 2023 and was sold in March last year for $2.5m.

It was listed for almost A$1000 a night, with a five-night minimum.

However, the listing on Stayz no longer appears to be taking bookings, and the property is no longer listed on Airbnb.

The stunning single-level home sits on a 10,117sq m block and was built in 1994.

The home has two bathrooms with terracotta-toned floor tiles throughout, according to a Realestate.com listing.

CCTV captured the woman taking out the bins at the luxury Airbnb the day before she and her daughter were found dead. Photo / 7NEWS

Luxurious features of the home include an 8m infinity pool and wraparound verandas that go out to the lawn and gardens.

The home is described as “rich in charm and character” and “utterly refined, peaceful and private”.

It also backs on to a quaint national park.

Neighbour Dirk Vandenbroucke told the Courier Mail that he saw a lot of activity on Monday night.

“Then we were told something serious had happened …”, he said.

Police tape covers the front of the Kenmore Hills, Brisbane property. Photo / NewsWire, Steve Pohlner

“It’s a very peaceful street, full of people way past their retirement days.”

Meanwhile, forensic investigators are scouring the residence to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Queensland Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or relevant footage to come forward.

