The person was caught allegedly using a pram to shoplift from a Supercheap Auto store. Video / Facebook

The person was caught allegedly using a pram to shoplift from a Supercheap Auto store. Video / Facebook

Footage from an altercation between a store worker and a customer has gone viral, after a woman was seen attempting to use a pram in order to allegedly steal from a store.

The fiery incident is believed to have occurred at a Supercheap Auto in the inner-city suburb of Ashmore, on Queensland's Gold Coast. In the video, a male worker confronts the woman and alleges she stole from the store.

They're seen arguing over a pram which has a towel draped across the front.

"You stole from the store, do you want me to ring the cops?" the clerk can be seen shouting to the customer.

To which the woman replies: "Ring the cops".

The employee and woman where seen fighting over the pram. Photo / Facebook

The worker then attempts to grab the pram, as the woman tries to move it out of the way. Throughout the video, she screams: "Let my baby go. Let go. Let go of my baby there".

"You haven't even got a baby in there," the worker responds.

As they grapple for the pram, the employee says: "There's a box there."

A box is then knocked out of the pram, after which she says: "You can have the f***ing rotor mate."

Responding, employee adds: "And the rest you got there". The recording then stops shortly afterwards.

In the comments, people complimented the Supercheap Auto employee in how he handled the difficult situation.

A package dropped out of the pram. Photo / Facebook

"Give this employee a reward – don't chastise him. Great to see some employees still willing to take a stand. Handled it perfectly," replied one commenter.

"Good on him for having some balls about it. No doubt he'll get told off over it....." wrote another commenter.

"This is a everyday experience in retail, she doesn't have a baby in there but it's becoming more common parents using their kids to help shoplift," wrote a third.

Although the video was shared on the Facebook page, Sydney Name and Shame, the footage was initially shared on TikTok where it received thousands of views. The Facebook video also recorded 6300 comments, more than 4500 comments and has been viewed 583,000 times.

News.com.au have contacted Queensland Police and Supercheap Auto for a comment, however they did not respond at the time of publishing.

It's also not clear whether the woman actually had a baby in her pram.