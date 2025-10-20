Aid officials confirmed they had received information from Israel on Sunday evening that the aid would be banned starting Monday, but also that the reversal had been implemented and aid was already entering Gaza as planned on Monday afternoon. The aid officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue; the Israeli security official did so because they were not authorised to speak with the media.

Vance, during his visit to Israel, is expected to speak with Netanyahu on Tuesday about the next phase of the ceasefire plan – the details of which have not been negotiated and include the thornier, long-term issues for a permanent end to the war, according to a person familiar with his schedule in Israel, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive plans. That conversation is expected to focus on a multinational force to deploy to Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas, they said.

In Gaza, the hours-long strikes on Sunday compounded fears that the ceasefire there could end up looking similar to the US-backed agreement that was struck in Lebanon, where over the 11 months since the truce came into effect, Israel has continued to carry out near-daily airstrikes.

“They’re calling it a ceasefire in the media as if the war is officially over, but that’s not how it feels to us,” said Dalia Zeyad, speaking to The Washington Post from the Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City, where strikes hit on Sunday.

“I don’t think it’s really a ceasefire. The attacks will continue, just less frequently, like what happens in Lebanon.”

Israel will “violate” the agreement whenever it sees fit, she added.

“They always find a justification.”

Palestinians in Gaza described Sunday’s strikes as a fire belt of explosions that happened one after the other. The silences in between explosions were filled with the sound of screams and ambulances, they said.

“I feel like Gaza is hanging by a thread. There’s no safe place left here,” said Ahmed Abu al-Qumsan, who is displaced in the al-Zawaida area, where people were killed in the strikes.

“Even when they say there’s a ceasefire, people don’t relax – we’ve learned not to,” he said. “There will always be violations, there will always be airstrikes. It’s like living on borrowed time.”

