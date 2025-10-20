Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Witkoff and Kushner in Israel to talk ceasefire, day after Gaza strikes

Abbie Cheeseman, Siham Shamalakh, and Lior Soroka
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss regional developments following Gaza airstrikes. Photo / Getty Images

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss regional developments following Gaza airstrikes. Photo / Getty Images

US envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Monday, the day after the week-old ceasefire in Gaza faced its most serious test yet when Israel launched airstrikes across the enclave in response

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save