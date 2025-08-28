Advertisement
With tariffs and threats, Trump tries to push nations to retreat on climate goals

By Lisa Friedman
New York Times·
8 mins to read

President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission speaks to US President Donald Trump during a meeting at Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland in July. Trump is not only working to stop a transition away from fossil fuels in the US, he is pressuring other countries to relax their pledges to fight climate change and instead burn more oil, gas and coal. Photo / Tierney L. Cross, The New York Times

Analysis by Lisa Friedman

President Donald Trump is not only working to stop a transition away from fossil fuels in the United States.

He is pressuring other countries to relax their pledges to fight climate change and instead burn more oil, gas, and coal.

Trump, who has joined with Republicans in Congress to

