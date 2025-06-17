Others have stayed, fleeing to shelters at night, which is when most of the missiles rain down.

“The fact that you don’t know if the missiles are about to fall on you, that we are now living with this feeling of helplessness, it’s insane,” said Ella Keren, a nurse who was with her two young daughters at a Tel Aviv playground today NZT.

Keren and her family are one of the many in Israel trying to fill the unstructured days after sleepless nights.

She said she does not see herself as an “anxious person”, but since the conflict with Iran started, Keren vacillates between “extreme fear, that if something happens – if I die – I will be separated from my girls” on one hand, and “radical acceptance, that this is just it” on the other.

Israeli security forces inspect houses destroyed in an Iranian missile strike in the Rishon LeZion area at the weekend. Photo / the Washington Post

For the past 20 months, since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, Israelis have grown used to war and a weakening sense of security.

Israeli towns and cities absorbed waves of rocket, missile, and drone attacks from Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and Iran.

But the conflict that began last week feels different in scope and scale, some Israelis say, inspiring either hope that this era of insecurity will finally change, or fear that Israel may be stuck in an endless cycle of war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the Israeli operation in Iran, cast as an effort to eliminate Iran’s nuclear programme, will go on for “as many days as it takes”.

And Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that Iran will continue its “legitimate self-defence against Israel”.

In a social media post today, United States President Donald Trump demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender”, amid speculation the US could be planning to join the attacks.

But on Israel’s home front, the casualties, including 24 deaths and more than 600 injured, has more Israelis wondering about the value of their missile defence systems.

In recent years, one layer of that system, Iron Dome, was estimated by the Israeli military to have intercepted more than 90% of the rockets fired from Gaza.

But the missiles fired from Iran are much more sophisticated.

Since Friday, several have penetrated, including those equipped with heavier warheads, some of which have directly hit residential buildings in Israeli cities.

More than 2700 people have been evacuated from their homes, according to government figures.

“Each time, it’s like a new extreme, with everything even more uncertain, seeming even farther away from ending,” said Idan Tal Mor, 37, a theatre teacher and Pilates instructor.

He said the crisis has eroded what feelings of safety he had left after the October 7 attacks.

On Friday, during the first barrage, Tal Mor ran to the basement shelter in his building as alerts sounded on his phone warning of incoming missiles.

He said he and his neighbours clung to the walls as the booms grew more deafening, shaking the foundation.

When Tal Mor exited the shelter, in a desperate search for his cat, he saw that the explosion had blown out the windows in his apartment.

It took him days to recover from the panic attack he suffered that night, he said.

He has since learned that buildings only one street over were downed in the attack during the same barrage, trapping his neighbours under the rubble. He doesn’t know if they survived.

Tal Mor is now staying at his parents’ house in the coastal city of Hadera, in northern Israel. But it also “does not feel safe”, he said.

Israeli officials have urged citizens to abide by the directives of the Home Front Command, but overnight on Monday (local time), four people were killed in the central Israeli city of Petach Tikva when a missile landed between two safe rooms inside a residential building.

That same night, three others were killed in a missile strike on an oil refinery in Haifa. In Bnei Brak, a city near Tel Aviv, the shock wave from a missile strike collapsed a home, killing an 80-year-old man.

Dana Avesar, 34, works for a start-up in Tel Aviv but said she relocated with her husband to his flower and pineapple farm in Talmei Yosef in southern Israel over the weekend.

The Iranian strikes, she said, reinforce “that the defence can never be bulletproof”.

Avesar said her apartment in Tel Aviv was just a few blocks from a building that was hit. But she hasn’t checked to see whether her building was damaged. She is too afraid to find out.

“I don’t want to go to sleep, because I don’t want another thing to happen,” she said.

“But I also feel like, for the first time, this escalation with Iran offers a glimmer of hope, because it is a big move, and it could lead to a big change, and maybe, maybe, it is a unique chance to build a more long-term defence.”