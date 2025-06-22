Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

‘The enemy gets a vote’ - Trump sets off uncertainties, including how Iran will hit back

By Nicholas Kristof
New York Times·
5 mins to read

US B-2 bomber aircraft were involved in the US operation attacking Iran's nuclear programme sites, the New York Times reported. Photo / US Department of Defence, AFP

US B-2 bomber aircraft were involved in the US operation attacking Iran's nuclear programme sites, the New York Times reported. Photo / US Department of Defence, AFP

Opinion by Nicholas Kristof

President Donald Trump has claimed a “spectacular military success” in destroying three sites in Iran; we’ll see if that’s true.

What is clear is that he has pushed America into a war with Iran that he acknowledges may escalate.

Beyond doubts about the legal basis for bombing Iran, I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World