With drones and IEDs, Mexico’s cartels adopt arms of modern war

By Paulina Villegas
New York Times·
10 mins to read

Trini, an explosives-detecting dog, with his trainer and handler at a display of makeshift explosive artifacts recovered by the state police force bomb squad in Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico. Cartels are also deploying military-grade weapons and drones. Photo / Adriana Zehbrauskas, The New York Times

The explosions began before dawn, shaking the ground and rattling windows in the darkness. With them, residents said, came the telltale buzz of drones.

“We knew the devil was coming,” said Ana, a mother-of-six who grabbed her children and ran as gunmen moved in to do battle.

Weeks later, her

