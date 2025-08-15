Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

With arson and land grabs, Israeli settler attacks in West Bank hit record high

By Patrick Kingsley, Fatima AbdulKarim and Natan Odenheimer
New York Times·
9 mins to read

Israeli soldiers conduct a military operation at the Jenin refugee camp, in the West Bank, in March. Extremists are carrying out one of the most violent campaigns against Palestinian villages since the UN began keeping records. Photo / Afif Amireh, The New York Times

Israeli soldiers conduct a military operation at the Jenin refugee camp, in the West Bank, in March. Extremists are carrying out one of the most violent campaigns against Palestinian villages since the UN began keeping records. Photo / Afif Amireh, The New York Times

It was well past midnight when the masked arsonists sneaked into the hilltop Palestinian village of Burqa in the West Bank.

Arriving from the direction of a nearby Israeli settlement, they crept inside a junkyard on the edge of the village.

They sprayed liquid on several cars, security footage

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save