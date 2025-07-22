Advertisement
Updated

With an uncertain future weapons supply from other countries, Ukraine shifts to building its own

By Constant Méheut
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Mortar launchers at a Ukrainian Armour factory in central Ukraine. Ukraine has been ramping up domestic arms production significantly, unable to rely as heavily as it once did on an increasingly uncertain supply of weapons from its allies. Photo / Brendan Hoffman, the New York Times

The clang of hammers and the whine of drills echo through a factory in central Ukraine, as workers assemble hulking armoured personnel carriers that troops will soon ride into combat — a cacophony that captures this moment in the war with Russia.

Ukraine has been ramping up domestic arms production

