Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

With 433,000 members, the National Guard is second only to the US Army in terms of size

By Corin Faife
AFP·
4 mins to read

Members of the California National Guard stand watch in front of the Edward Roybal Federal Building on the morning of June 17 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Frederic J. Brown, AFP

Members of the California National Guard stand watch in front of the Edward Roybal Federal Building on the morning of June 17 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Frederic J. Brown, AFP

Donald Trump has ordered the mobilisation of hundreds of National Guard troops for deployment in Washington, DC, as part of what the United States President bills as a crackdown on crime.

Trump’s move to deploy National Guard troops in the nation’s capital comes after he took a similar step in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save