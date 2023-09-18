Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Windows installed in skulls help doctors study damaged brains

New York Times
By Gina Kolata
7 mins to read
Tucker Marr, 27, became part of a new development in neurosurgery, receiving a prosthetic piece of skull embedded with an acrylic window that would let doctors peer into his brain with ultrasound. Photo / Lenox Hill Hospital via The New York Times

Tucker Marr, 27, became part of a new development in neurosurgery, receiving a prosthetic piece of skull embedded with an acrylic window that would let doctors peer into his brain with ultrasound. Photo / Lenox Hill Hospital via The New York Times

Some neurosurgeons are testing an acrylic prosthesis that lets them peer into patients’ heads with ultrasound.

Tucker Marr’s life changed forever in October.

He was on his way to a wedding reception when he fell

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World