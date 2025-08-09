Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

William Webster, first to lead FBI and CIA, dies at 101

By T. Rees Shapiro
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

William Webster served as director of the CIA from 1987 to 1991. Photo / Getty Images

William Webster served as director of the CIA from 1987 to 1991. Photo / Getty Images

William H. Webster, a former federal judge who became the only person to head both the FBI and CIA and who is credited with restoring trust to the two sullied agencies after the domestic-spying and Iran-Contra scandals of the 1970s and 1980s, has died. He was 101.

His family announced

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save